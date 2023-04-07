Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 506.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 4.05% of Independence worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACQR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

