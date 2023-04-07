Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.98% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,003. The firm has a market cap of $843.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $128.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.