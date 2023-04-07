Bank of Montreal Can Has $21.49 Million Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prudential were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PUK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.11) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.39) to GBX 1,450 ($18.01) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,547.50.

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

Prudential stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 446,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

