Bank of Montreal Can Invests $19.11 Million in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 572,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Rentokil Initial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.5 %

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RTO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 512,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,617. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

