Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

