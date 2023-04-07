Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €32.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($36.20) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($38.59) price objective on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Performance

CS stock opened at €28.70 ($31.20) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.77. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($30.10).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.