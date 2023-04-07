Barclays Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR stock opened at $246.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.43. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

