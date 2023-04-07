Barclays Lowers ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Stock Performance
MT stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
