Barclays Lowers ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

