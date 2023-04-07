Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 80,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 55,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$51.73 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources ( CVE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

