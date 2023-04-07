Barrington Research Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $120.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock valued at $504,652,598. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

