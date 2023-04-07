BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) PT Lowered to $17.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

BCBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,288. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Lyga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,350.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $115,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

