Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 87,197 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,197 shares during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust makes up about 4.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MITT shares. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 81,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

