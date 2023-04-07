Berenberg Bank Cuts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,543

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.38) to GBX 2,543 ($31.58) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.11) to GBX 1,650 ($20.49) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.
Admiral Group Price Performance
AMIGY opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.28.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.