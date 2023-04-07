Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

