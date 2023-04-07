Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

