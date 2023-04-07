BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $825,265.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $99.60 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

