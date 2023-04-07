BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
HYT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
