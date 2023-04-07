BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $10.05 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

