BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 754.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.77.

BLK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.40. 441,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $688.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

