Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

