BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MYN opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

