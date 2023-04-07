Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

