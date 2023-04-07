Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.04 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

