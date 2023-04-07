bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $3.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.10 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $257.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

