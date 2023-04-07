BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

