Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $364.00 at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $376.00 to $364.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.38.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.3 %

Boston Beer stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.27. 94,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.