Braintrust Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $70.50 million and $433,741.97 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

