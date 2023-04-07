Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $87,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 275,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

