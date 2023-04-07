Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $65.05

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.06.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 479.31%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

