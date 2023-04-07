Brokers Issue Forecasts for PACCAR Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR to $46.67 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
