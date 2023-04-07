Brokers Issue Forecasts for PACCAR Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR to $46.67 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.0 %

PACCAR stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.