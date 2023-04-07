Brokers Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

