Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Financial Survey

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PJT Partners pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and PJT Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and PJT Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.47 N/A N/A N/A PJT Partners $1.03 billion 1.70 $164.77 million $3.51 20.56

Analyst Recommendations

PJT Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 PJT Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 48.84%. PJT Partners has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A PJT Partners 8.83% 20.24% 13.96%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats PJT Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. It operates through International and Domestic segments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

