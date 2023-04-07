Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $59,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,869. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.06 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,119.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Further Reading

