Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.