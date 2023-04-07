Canaccord Genuity Group Trims LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Target Price to C$1.50

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSPK. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday.

LifeSpeak Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of TSE LSPK opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

