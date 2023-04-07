Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €29.64 ($32.22) on Monday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €23.04 ($25.04) and a 52 week high of €57.78 ($62.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.58.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.