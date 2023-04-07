Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATNM. William Blair downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.98 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

