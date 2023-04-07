Capital Planning LLC Acquires 10,244 Shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.21. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Profile

The Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (MRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund shifts allocations between fixed income and equity securities, managing risks through option overlay strategies. MRSK was launched on Jun 25, 2020 and is managed by Agility Shares.

