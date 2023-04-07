Capital Planning LLC Buys 8,554 Shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Core Alternative ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOR. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the third quarter worth $124,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 20,984.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,781,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,214 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 128,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,098,000.

Shares of CCOR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,552. The firm has a market cap of $542.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Core Alternative ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

