Capital Planning LLC Purchases 7,278 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.40. 154,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,346. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.11 and a 200 day moving average of $170.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

