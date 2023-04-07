Capital Planning LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

