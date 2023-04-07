Capital Planning LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.50. 1,545,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

