Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.51

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.51 and last traded at C$42.88, with a volume of 310366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.80.

Capital Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 279.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

