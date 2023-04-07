Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Copper from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.11.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$5.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.32.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.