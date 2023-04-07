Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $238.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

