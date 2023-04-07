Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 304,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,079. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after acquiring an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

