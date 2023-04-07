Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

BATS:CBOE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 538,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,394,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

