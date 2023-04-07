CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.51 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $69.67 million and $2.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031312 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,911.22 or 1.00002381 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0877703 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,740,850.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

