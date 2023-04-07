Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.