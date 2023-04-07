CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,843 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

